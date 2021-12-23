ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal Sells 11,087 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
