ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal Sells 11,087 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 41.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $4,898,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 108.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $10,075,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

