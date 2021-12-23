Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $184,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 200.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $639.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

