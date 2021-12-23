ChartEx (CHART) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,348.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $268,487.40 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

