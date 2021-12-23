Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Lifted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 307.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Chemed worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemed by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chemed by 16.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemed by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chemed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock opened at $516.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

