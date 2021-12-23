Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.46

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.46 and last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 14798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.04 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,585,681. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $728,374.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

