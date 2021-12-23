Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.83

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $13.00. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

