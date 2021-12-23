Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.24

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.24 and last traded at $152.66, with a volume of 205408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.72.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

