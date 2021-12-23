Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DoorDash stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,664. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion and a PE ratio of -42.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 224.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

