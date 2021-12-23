Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,133 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Chubb worth $163,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

