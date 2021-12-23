CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.23

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.23 and traded as high as C$26.96. CI Financial shares last traded at C$26.93, with a volume of 238,558 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

