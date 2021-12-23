Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,535 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $55,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 101.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after acquiring an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Cigna by 299.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,155,000 after acquiring an additional 351,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

CI stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.44. 5,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

