Cipher (CPR) Price Down 65.1% This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Cipher has traded 65.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $32,669.40 and $3.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

