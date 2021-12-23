Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading 51.8% Higher

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) shares traded up 51.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 252,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 48,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

