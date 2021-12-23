Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Decreased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 270,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085,596. The firm has a market cap of $263.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.