Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Buys $31,401.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00.

CTRN stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 161,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,959. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.98 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $649.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

