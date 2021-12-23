Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

