Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $48,956.16 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

CVEO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 22,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

