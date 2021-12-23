Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading Down 0.4%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. 5,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.