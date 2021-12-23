CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $466.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 5.30. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

