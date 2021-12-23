Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $39,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.