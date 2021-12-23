Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 535,692 shares.The stock last traded at $28.94 and had previously closed at $27.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.