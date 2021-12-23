Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

