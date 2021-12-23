Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $469.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

