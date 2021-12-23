Clearstead Trust LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $643.93 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $661.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.76, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

