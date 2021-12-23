Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,193 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,193 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period.

COMT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 903,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,021. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

