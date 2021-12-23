Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,706,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $114.39. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,009. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.