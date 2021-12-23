Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

