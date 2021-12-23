Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 211,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

