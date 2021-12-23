Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 12,958 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

