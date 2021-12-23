Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,912.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,780.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.