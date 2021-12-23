Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,123 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

