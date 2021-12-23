CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 7.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,775. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

