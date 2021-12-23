CME Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 54,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,029% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,540 call options.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CME Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.96. 39,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.