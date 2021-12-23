CME Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 54,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,029% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,540 call options.
In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
