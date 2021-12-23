CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.41. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

