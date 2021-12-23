Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 596,268 shares.The stock last traded at $14.85 and had previously closed at $15.00.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $982.59 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

