Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $574.94

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 574.94 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 527 ($6.96). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.27), with a volume of 3,430 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 581.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 574.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($2,940.94).

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

