Coin98 Market Cap Hits $450.02 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00004952 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $450.02 million and $84.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016780 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010430 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00088655 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

