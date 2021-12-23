Coldstack (CLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100,579.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $100,579.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

