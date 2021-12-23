Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.72. 2,197,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

