Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Hits $393.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 81.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $672,587.30 and $393.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,870.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.00895402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00256239 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003201 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

