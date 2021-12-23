ColossusXT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 56.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010998 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001292 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,380,768,491 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

