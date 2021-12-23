Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

