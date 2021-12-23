Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 96,045 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,045 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.91% of Church & Dwight worth $185,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

