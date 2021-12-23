Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45,111 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.42% of Noah worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth about $7,984,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Noah by 117.1% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Noah by 55,987.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Noah by 21.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 286,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of NOAH opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

