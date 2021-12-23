Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $361.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $369.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

