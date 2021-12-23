Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $181,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.80 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

