Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,881 shares during the quarter. BioNTech comprises about 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.08% of BioNTech worth $49,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. Bank of America increased their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioNTech from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $259.70 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.