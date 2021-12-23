Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,194 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for about 0.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.42% of Vipshop worth $31,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 154.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,912 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Vipshop by 224.3% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,115,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vipshop by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

