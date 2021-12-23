Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $421,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

