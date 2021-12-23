Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after buying an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.